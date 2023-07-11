Artists of all levels and ability are invited to the Aitkin Public Library to create “disasterpieces” during Bad Art Night on Tuesday, July 25, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Bad Art Night is an opportunity for you to be wildly creative without the pressure of making something “good.”  

  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.