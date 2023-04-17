University of Minnesota Extension, along with Minnesota Beef Council, will host a Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training opportunity on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. at the Aitkin Public Library (110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin). Producers attending the free training will receive their three-year BQA certification.
In recent years, cattlemen and women have been asked to complete the BQA program in order to market their cattle to certain processors. However, BQA certification is still voluntary. A BQA certification is being required by many major industry buyers and processors who have chosen to extend their own quality assurance protocol requirements to the cattlemen who are part of their supply chain. When a producer does not have a current BQA certification the resulting consequence is that many packers and feedlots simply cannot purchase those cattle because their company cannot source cattle from a producer who does not meet their certification requirements.
Only one person from each operation is required to be certified to ensure the entire operation follows the BQA standards. However, everyone who handles and manages the operation’s cattle is encouraged to become BQA certified.
Pre-registration is requested but not required for this event. Pre-register at: z.umn.edu/BQAAitkin or by contacting Brenda Miller at: nels4220@umn.edu or 320-533-4655. Anyone can complete the online BQA training at www.bqa.org at any time. If you have any questions about BQA or regarding your BQA status expiration, please contact Brenda Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.