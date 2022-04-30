A benefit will be held Saturday, May 7 at the Corner Club, Swatara, from 12-5 p.m. for Chris Holm.

Holm has stage 4 colon cancer that has spread to many other organs in his body. This forced him to retire early from his job.

Holm was born in Swatara, graduated from Hill City High School and now lives in Aitkin with his wife Karen.

Activities include a taco bar, door prizes, games, a silent auction, bake sale and corn hole tournament (weather permitting) with the proceeds going to Chris and Karen for travel and medical expenses.

The corn hole tournament begins at 1 p.m. with sign up by 12:30 p.m. If you would like to donate items for the silent auction or contribute to the benefit, contact Janice Carr at 218-245-5286.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.