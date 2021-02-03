An ice fishing tournament hosted by Justin Morneau will be held Feb. 13 at Nitti’s Hunters Point Resort on Lake Mille Lacs Feb. 13.
Tickets are $20 which includes a fishing tourney entry and door prize drawing. The grand prize is a 12x22 fish house on skids (kit).
All proceeds from this event, held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., will benefit United Heroes League, a non-profit organization that helps military families build confidence, friendships and engagement through sports.
There is no limit on the numbers of tickets purchased and you don’t have to be present to win.
Participants may fish any area lake.
To purchase tickets, visit UnitedHeroesLeague.org/2021IceFishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.