Fairy tale costumes, singing and plenty of green face paint graced the stage during a Shrek the Musical rehearsal held on March 24.
This year’s Aitkin High School concert choir musical follows the story of a green ogre and his furry companion, Donkey.
“This show is so much fun! We have been laughing at every rehearsal!” said AHS Director of Choirs and Theatre, Kelly Blake.
AHS Concert Choir will present this year’s musical, DreamWorks Entertainment “Shrek The Musical” on March 30-April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. in the AHS auditorium.
Tickets will be available online
at www.isd1.org or in the district office. Direct link for tickets: https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=438
“Shrek the Musical” Cast List
Shrek Joe Buisman
Fiona Brooke Zubke
Donkey Martin Henke
Lord Farquaad Dane Larson
Pinocchio Kira Hamilton
Queen Lillian/Dragon Kennedy Jorgensen
Gingy/Red Riding HoodKori Harris
Sugar Plum Fairy/Teen Fiona Tallulah Houser
Humpty Dumpty/Young Fiona Emma Ostrowski
Wicked Witch Chloe Nyberg
Papa Ogre/White Rabbit ..Bennett Sadlowsky
Ugly Duckling Ava Christensen
Captain of the Guard Joey Harmon
Fairy Godmother Aya Alarab
Mad Hatter Kobie VanPortfliet
Papa Bear Royce Cramer
Mama Ogre/Mama Bear Lyla Miller
Baby Bear Sam Much
Big Bad Wolf Levi Berg
Peter Pan Reese Wendlandt
Snow White Gracesen Klein
Pied Piper Jackson Cline
Dwarf/Young Shrek Joe Brucker
Three Little Pigs
Daniel Scullard, Jacob Moen, Gavin Lenzen
Elf Evelyn Anderson
King HaroldDaniel Scullard
Three Blind Mice Hannah Jones, Bela May, Peyton Perrine
Thelonius Ty Morris Reynolds
Bishop Sam Denton
Fiona Knights/Dragonettes(1)Joey
Harmon, (2) Sam Denton, (3)Braxton Huse, (4)Jackson Cline,
Brandon Kunz, Andrew Hudrlik, Bela May, Madalynn Schwerin, Will Henline, Zander Peterson, Paige Packer, Hannah Jones
Happy People ……… Eilee Aho, Natalie Crowther, Annabelle
Denton, Sam Denton, Mercy Groce, Kaelynn Gruhlke, Krista Hays, Will Henline, Andrew Hudrlik, Braxton Huse, Hannah Jones, Madilynn Keniston, Brandon Kunz, Parker Laird, Bela May, Tika May, Allie Ostrowski, Paige Packer, Abigail Palm, Ashlyn Peel, Peyton Perrine, Zander Peterson, Destynie Schwender, Madalynn Schwerin
Farquaad Guards………………. ………………………Sam Denton, Krista Hays, Will Henline, Andrew Hudrlik, Braxton Huse, Madilynn Keniston, Brandon Kunz, Parker Laird, Paige Packer, Zander Peterson, Madalynn Schwerin
Duloc Dancers ……. Eilee Aho, Natalie Crowther, Annabelle
Denton, Mercy Groce, Kaelynn Gruhlke, Bela May, Tika May, Allie Ostrowski, Abigail Palm, Ashlyn Peel, Peyton Perrine, Destynie Schwender
Morning Person Rat Dancers Jackson Cline - Pied Piper
Evelyn Anderson, Ava Christensen, Natalie Crowther, Joey
Harmon, Aya Alarab, Will Henline, Gracesen Klein, Hannah Jones, Kennedy Jorgensen, Paige Packer, Madilynn Keniston, Reese Wendlandt
Greeter Zander Peterson
PerformerLevi Berg
Cow Madilynn Keniston
Dish Evelyn Anderson
Spoon Ashlyn Peel
Spinning Antelope Joe Brucker
Blue Bird (sings really high) Kennedy Jorgensen
Little Bunny Abigail Palm
