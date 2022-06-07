East Central Regional Library (ECRL) announced this year’s Summer Discovery Program: Read Beyond the Beaten Path started June 1 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 13.

Readers of all ages are encouraged to participate. The Summer Discovery Program features reading challenges (and prizes), activities and in-person events for all ages- kids, teens and adults.

Register to participate by downloading the free Beanstack Tracker App on your Android or Apple device, visiting ECRL’s Beanstack website www.ecrlib.beanstack.org, or visiting a local ECRL branch location. Readers will be able to sign up, track their reading, complete activities and earn entries for local and regional prize drawings all through Beanstack.

Check out the ECRL events calendar at ecrlib.libcal.com/calendar to learn more about the events happening at your local ECRL branch.

For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

