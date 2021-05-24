The competitive events are held five Wednesday evenings this summer starting this week. The other dates are June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23.
The events are held at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds, 623 Minnesota Ave. N, Aitkin. The office opens at 4:30 p.m., with an open arena from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Barrel and pole exhibition events will run from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at $5 each with a limited amount of tickets sold.
Those entering are asked to be entered by 6:30 p.m. to be included in the draw. Entries will not close. Pre-entries will be available.
Series awards are given to the top two in each division for poles, open, youth and peewee classes.
Points are based on a horse and rider combination, and to be eligible for awards, participants must attend at least three of the five nights.
For more information, contact Jennifer Schneider at 218-206-4966 or email.
The group also has a Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.