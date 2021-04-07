Join Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort as it hosts Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours Thursday, April 15 from 5-7 p.m.
Bringing you an evening of socializing, raffle prizes, beverages, appetizers and more at Zig’s Restaurant on the golf course. The ballroom inside the main lodge area at the resort will serve as the alternate location in the case construction at Zig’s is still underway at the time of the event.
Visitors are invited to learn more about Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort and gain exposure to your own business by attending. Chamber members will have the opportunity to pass the microphone and introduce themselves to the group, so bring business cards and get ready to network and build relationships. Hors d’oeurves, refreshments and more will be served.
Attendees are encouraged to bring door prizes for raffle drawings. As a courtesy to the host, advanced registration is recommended. To make your reservation, register at www.cuyuna
lakes.com, or contact the chamber at 218-546-8131 or courtney@cuyunalakes.com.
Social distancing and state guidelines will be followed and ample hand sanitizer will be readily available. View the event COVID-19 Safety Preparedness Plan on the chamber website.
