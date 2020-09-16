The Palisade Super Sledders will hold its Booya swap meet Satuday, Sept. 19, from 7 a.m. until the evening.
The swap starts at 7 a.m. in downtown Palisade, with live bands playing in the afternoon and evening. Scot-Free will play at 3 p.m. and Shotgun Drama Junkies at 7 p.m. A food truck will also be on site. For more information, call Jim at 763-568-9819, or Brian at 218-839-1678.
