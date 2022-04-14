Everyone is invited to Berglund Park in Palisade Saturday, April 16 for breakfast and an Easter egg hunt.

Ages preschool to sixth grade children can bring their own baskets to hunt for Easter eggs.

The event is free but donations will be accepted.

Berglund Park is located near the Mississippi River and within walking distance of downtown Palisade.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.