The 2022 Harvest Moon Brew Fest will be in downtown Aitkin Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3-6 p.m. rain or shine.
This eighth annual outdoor event, near Minnesota Ave. N. and Third St. NE, will feature breweries from northern and central Minnesota. There will also be locally brewed beers from the Glacial Lakes Brewers, an Aitkin-based brew club and host of the Harvest Moon Brew Fest.
The 2022 Harvest Moon Brew Fest will feature several Minnesota Craft Breweries, cideries, and distilleries (with a focus on Central and Northern Minnesota). Including Glacial Lakes Brewers home brews, food, vendors, games, live music and more.
There is a fee for tickets found at https://fota.ticketleap.com/harvest-moon Also available locally at Block North Brew Pub and Green Owl Gallery. There is an option for a VIP session ticket that allows guests to enter an hour early to enjoy limited-release beers. That session is limited to 50 people, with availability online only.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
