The seventh annual Harvest Moon Brew Fest in Aitkin Sept. 11 was reportedly a success. Glacial Lakes Brewers, an Aitkin-based home brew club and host of the brew fest, said proceeds from the event enabled them to give $3,000 to each of their charitable partners that benefit the Aitkin community:
Aitkin County Friends of the Arts – This group is raising money to offer classes in several art forms for all ages and to provide performing arts in the Butler Building. Learn more here.
Aitkin Community Parks and Recreation – This group is raising money to improve the city park, add a field house/community room, purchase new playground equipment and more. Learn more here.
The Harvest Moon Brew Fest featured 18 breweries, two distilleries and two home brew clubs, including Glacial Lakes Brewers. A new record of almost 650 people attended the event in downtown Aitkin. The event also featured local food, live music and games.
NEXT YEAR
Next year’s Harvest Moon Brew Fest will be Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Aitkin.
LEARN MORE
Do you want to learn more about Glacial Lakes Brewers or brewing beer? Or do you just love to sample and talk about beer? Then join Glacial Lakes Brewers at their next tasting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Beanery. For more details click here.
