Are you a craft beer brewer or lover? Then you should check out the Glacial Lakes Brewers Club.
Brewers from Aitkin and the surrounding area meet for occasional tastings. They also host the annual Harvest Moon Brew Fest, planned for 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Learn more about the club by joining the next meeting: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, in the Block North Brew Pub lower level. You can sample some home brews, get tips on how to start brewing, learn how to get involved in this year’s brew fest and much more! There is no pressure to join.
For more information, visit www.glaciallakes brewers.org, like them on Facebook – Glacial Lakes Brewers, or email them: glaciallakesbrewers@gmail.com.
BREW FEST
Mark your calendars for the seventh annual Harvest Moon Brew Fest 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 on Main Street, Aitkin.
More details to be announced soon at www.glaciallakesbrewers.org.
