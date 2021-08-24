Palisade School alumni and friends plan on being at Berglund Park in Palisade on Sept. 11 to reminisce about Palisade School one more time.
The event begins at 11 a.m. Please wear a mask if you are comfortable, bring a bag lunch (remember those days?), maybe a lawn chair (picnic tables available) and any memorabilia you want to share. Gabby’s in Palisade will provide a curbside pick up, call 218-845-1000 or pick up at another to-go place is an option. The meal will be at noon. Social distancing is OK.
All are welcome to come. Coffee will be provided.
If you have any questions please call, text or e-mail Judy or Harvey 218-839-3282 or e-mail: hjvanilla@embarqmail.com.
