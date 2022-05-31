Do you like giant robots and building models? Build your very own Gunpla, or Gundam model, with Mr. Krueger during the Gundam Model Building program at the Aitkin Public Library from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16.  

These models are based on the Japanese space opera, Mobile Suit Gundam, which began in 1979 with spinoffs still going today. All materials provided by the library. No model-building experience needed.

This event is geared toward teens. Registration is required and opens on June 2 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Because of building with small pieces and using sharp cutting instruments, registration is limited to those ages 11 and older.

The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin and can be reached at 218-927-2339. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

