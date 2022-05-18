The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a business after hours event at The Beanery Cafe and Gramma’s Pantry Thursday, May 19 from 5-7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend and network with others and learn about the “Song of the Seasons” mural project.

The Beanery is located in downtown Aitkin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.