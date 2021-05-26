When Cindy Chuhanic first figured out that the master of ceremonies was speaking about her May 21, her chin jerked up – her eyes tearing up with a wry smile on her face.
And when Rich Fannemel realized his family was filing into the back of the banquet hall of The 40 Club, his face flashed with joy and humility.
Chuhanic’s restaurant and bar, The Joint, was honored as the Business of the Year, while Fannemel earned the Warren Potter Award for his long-term, continued service to the Aitkin community as the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and banquet.
The event featured a meal catered by The 40 Club restaurant, a silent and live auction and numerous games and raffles – all serving as the chamber’s first major fundraiser since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Seating was limited to about 200 and tables still spaced due to the pandemic, but those in attendance celebrated the evening without masks.
In addition to the awards, the chamber held a brief, five-minute annual meeting.
Master of Ceremonies Mark Beloun – a financial advisor at Edward Jones – didn’t name Chuhanic or The Joint at first. He just chose to highlight the unique nature of her journey to owning the business.
“Our story starts almost a decade ago, when a well-traveled clinical trial manager walked into a bar,” Beloun said. “In a move that will surprise absolutely no one who knows her, Cindy Chuhanic marched in and managed to buy a bar and restaurant that wasn’t necessarily for sale.”
As soon as her former profession was named, Chuhanic realized she was being honored. Throughout Beloun’s introduction and speech, she dabbed back tears.
“She makes sure each employee is taken care of, as a worker and as a person,” Beloun said. “The way Cindy runs The Joint is an example of great business practices.”
Beloun added that Chuhanic goes out of her way to greet every customer – and to volunteer her time not just to her business but various other organizations in the area.
“If you’ve ever worked with Cindy, you know her last words are always, ‘let me know if you need anything, I’ll be there!’”
After coming up to receive the award, Chuhanic was brief in her remarks. After thanking everyone, she added, “we just keep on going and hopefully always will.”
The Warren Potter award was presented by Jodie Johnson, whose business The Office Shop won best business a year ago.
She started by asking, “Have you ever thought about how just one person can really make an impact on a family, a group of people or an entire town?”
Without naming Fannemel, Johnson went on to describe an individual who contributed to every child in the community over the last 50 years.
Fannemel and his wife Penny continued Rich’s parents’ legacy by owning and operating the Aitkin Dairy Queen for more than 58 years and the Ripple River Motel for more than 48 years. He is credited with millions of donations to organizations and activities in the area too numerous to count.
He was also a volunteer with the Aitkin Fire Department for more than 30 years – with two terms as chief – and a member of the Aitkin Jaycees. He also served as a member of the U.S. National Guard from 1962-68, is active in Aitkin United Methodist Church and is a recent Quilt of Valor recipient.
As Johnson read her notes, Rich Fannemel’s children and grandchildren filed into the back of the hall, carrying balloons and wearing smiles. They came up to the side of the podium to greet Rich as he came up to receive his award.
“Thank you,” he said. “It’s been a great community to live in, grow up in and raise a family in.”
During the annual meeting and report, the difficult pandemic year was recognized, as was the Taste of Aitkin event that went off with social distancing in the fall.
Outgoing board members for the chamber were recognized: Sam Kiel of the Aitkin Municipal Liquor Store, Sara Karr of Security State Bank and Katie Nelson of Riverwood Healthcare Center.
New members were welcomed – Matt Doucette of GuidePoint Pharmacy, Mark Jeffers of Growth Innovations (formerly Aitkin Growth Inc.) and Travis Betley from Members Cooperative Credit Union.
The annual event was postponed from January until last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chamber Executive Director Taylor Erickson said that the new guidance from the state at the beginning of the month allowed the banquet to proceed as normal.
