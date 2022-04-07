C. Willi Myles April Fools show

Former St. Cloud State University student, athlete and athletic coach C. Willi Myles made a stop in Aitkin as part of a Midwestern tour to bring a little humor to folks who have been through a couple of years that were way too serious.
Myles’ visit to the historic Butler Building April 1 was made possible by the Aitkin County Friends of the Arts. Christian McShane, president of FOA, said after the show, “I’ve never seen that many people in Aitkin laugh that hard. Everyone left the show with a smile.” Over 80 tickets were sold for the show.
Myles came to Minnesota from Alabama in 1978 on an athletic scholarship; then from 1983 to 1989 he coached SCSU men’s football and basketball. He arrived as a teen in January having been warned to bring a warm coat. His “warm coat” in Alabama was a jean jacket, so he was not prepared for the Minnesota winter. His sense of humor made the many cultural and environmental adjustments that followed a treasure trove of comedic situations that formed the basis of his comedy routines.
Myles was the second youngest of a big sibling group; he had 9 older sisters and learned never to take life too seriously.
“I was never the classic jokester or class cut-up,” he recalled “But I soon learned that life is what it is and I might as well just go with it. ‘It is what it is,’ was my motto.”
Myles’ style of stand-up comedy resonates with a broad swath of Americans because he sees the comedy in everyday situations experienced by regular folks.
“My GPA at St. Cloud State required a backup plan,” he quipped last week. So when a school pal suggested he fill in as emcee at a St. Cloud club, Myles rather tentatively agreed to give it a try. His friends in Alabama thought his Minnesota stories were funny and encouraged him to tell some of the same stories that made them laugh. Myles found the St. Cloud audience was also entertained by his stories. That night was the start of an 18-year career as a comedian in which he has performed in venues large and small, all over the country.
Legends like Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, The Beach Boys and Toby Keith have shared the stage with C. Willi Myles. But he has a soft spot for opera houses and small rural venues like the Butler building and St. Cloud’s Paramount Theater.
“Basically, I’m a storyteller,” he said. Myles notices details when he experiences something, and that makes his stories real and relatable to his listeners. He interacts with his audience and is not afraid to poke fun at himself.
Myles keeps his stories clean, funny and entertaining—no politics, personal insults or religion. “My job is to entertain, not insult or educate,” he says.
Myles knows the importance of his work and the benefit he provides to people who come to his performances.
“Every doctor will tell you how important it is to laugh. Laughter is the best medicine; it’s therapeutic. I try to be so engaging that people forget their cares and feel like they’ve had a break from the things that are going on in their lives.”
