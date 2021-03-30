The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners from its Cabin Fever 5K cross-country skiing event.
Participants had until March 13 to complete the 5K course at a number of different cross-country skiing areas and were then entered in a drawing for $100 Visa gift cards.
Winners were Lynne Jacobs and Wendie Bright.
