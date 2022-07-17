Erin’s Wish, a fundraiser in memory and honor of mother and friend, Erin Broadhead, who at 50 years old lost her fight with colon cancer this past December, will take place in Ironton the last weekend in July.
The event will benefit Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Courage Cabinet which provides financial assistance to help meet basic needs and allow patients to focus on healing. The funds are used for things like travel assistance, nutrition supplements, medications, compression garments and more.
On Saturday, July 30, activities will take place at the Town Tavern in Ironton. Beginning at 11 a.m., a variety of food and a dunk tank will be available. A bag tournament with prizes will begin at 3 p.m., a meat raffle at 6:30 p.m. and a live concert with the band Yesterdaze at 8 p.m. On Sunday, July 31, the day begins with a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the Ironton American Legion. A motorcycle run will also start there at 10 a.m.
A raffle with $8,000 in prizes is also being held. Tickets are $5 each and are available at the Town Tavern and American Legion in Ironton, Crosby-Ironton Courier in Crosby and the Deerstand in Deerwood. The top three prizes are $2,500; $1,500 and $1,000. Winners will be announced Saturday evening, July 30.
The number of cancer patients receiving assistance from the Courage Cabinet has increased every year. Last year, a total of $33,000 was awarded and through June this year, $26,000 has been distributed. With the soaring price of gas, the amount of gas cards needed is expected to increase substantially.
