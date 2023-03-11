Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Registered Dietitian Johanna Christenson will provide practical tips on how to eat better while presenting “Grocery Store Shopping Tips” at CRMC’s Cancer Support Group on Thursday, March 16, from 12-1 p.m. in the hospital’s Clinic Conference Room.

Christenson will give a virtual grocery store tour showing how to shop smarter and leave the store with wholesome food without breaking the bank. The dietitian will give examples of food items she recommends and speak about ingredients to avoid including the pre-packaged, processed things and quick grab and go snacks on every corner.

