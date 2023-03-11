Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Registered Dietitian Johanna Christenson will provide practical tips on how to eat better while presenting “Grocery Store Shopping Tips” at CRMC’s Cancer Support Group on Thursday, March 16, from 12-1 p.m. in the hospital’s Clinic Conference Room.
Christenson will give a virtual grocery store tour showing how to shop smarter and leave the store with wholesome food without breaking the bank. The dietitian will give examples of food items she recommends and speak about ingredients to avoid including the pre-packaged, processed things and quick grab and go snacks on every corner.
“With the amount of conflicting information about diet and nutrition out there, it is easy to feel confused and overwhelmed about which advice to take,” Christenson said. “Eating healthy can be challenging at times especially with all the new products and so many different choices at the grocery store but healthy grocery shopping doesn’t have to be difficult or stressful.”
Also at the group, Cancer Care Navigator, Dustine Parks, will lead a discussion.
The group is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, to listen and learn. Cancer Support Group meetings are the third Thursday of each month with a new topic each session.
A soup and sandwich lunch is served. There is no cost but those planning to attend should make a reservation by sending a message to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org or calling 218-546-4319.
Participants can also attend virtually. Send a message requesting a meeting link to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org. Call 218-546-4319 or 218-546-4302 for more information.
