Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Palliative Care Program Manager Betsy Liedl, R.N., L.S.W., will speak about the organization’s palliative care services at CRMC’s Cancer Support Group on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 12-1 p.m.

Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness, according to the Center to Advance Palliative Care. This type of care is focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of the illness. The goal is to improve quality of life for both the patient and the family. Palliative care is provided by a specially trained team of doctors, nurses and other specialists who collaborate with a patient’s other doctors to provide an extra layer of support. Palliative care is based on the needs of the patient, not on the patient’s prognosis. It is appropriate at any age, any stage in a serious illness and can be provided along with curative treatment.

