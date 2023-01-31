Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Palliative Care Program Manager Betsy Liedl, R.N., L.S.W., will speak about the organization’s palliative care services at CRMC’s Cancer Support Group on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 12-1 p.m.
Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness, according to the Center to Advance Palliative Care. This type of care is focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of the illness. The goal is to improve quality of life for both the patient and the family. Palliative care is provided by a specially trained team of doctors, nurses and other specialists who collaborate with a patient’s other doctors to provide an extra layer of support. Palliative care is based on the needs of the patient, not on the patient’s prognosis. It is appropriate at any age, any stage in a serious illness and can be provided along with curative treatment.
Liedl, a registered nurse and social worker at CRMC since 2013, assists individuals and families with health concerns. She works collaboratively with patients, families and care teams to help in coping with illness, optimizing the patient’s self-care abilities and supporting patient’s rights to make choices. Liedl has been a nurse for more than 40 years and a social worker for more than 30 years.
Also at the group, Cancer Care Navigator Dustine Parks will lead a discussion. The group is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, to listen and learn. Cancer Support Group meetings are held the third Thursday of the month with a new topic each month. A soup and sandwich lunch is served. There is no cost but those planning to attend should make a reservation by sending a message to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org or calling 218-546-4319.
Participants can also attend virtually. Send a message requesting a meeting link to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org. Call 218-546-4319 or 218-546-4302 for more information.
