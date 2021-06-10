The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Gull Lake Recreational Area at the shelter on the top of the hill, 10867 East Gull Lake Road, Brainerd.
The program will concern American History presented by Nancy Holm with Faye Leach as hostess.
For more information, call Regent Carol Mandelin Curby at 218-851-3459.
