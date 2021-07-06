The Malmo Area Lions Club will host its annual car show on July 24. The event will feature cars and motorcycles, concessions and a silent auction. Window decals honoring veterans will be offered for a donation of $10.
All proceeds will go to Aitkin County Veterans Services to help veterans in need throughout the county. The car show will kick off at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony presenting military colors and other activities.
Kim Sletten, member of the Malmo Area Lions Club and chairman of the annual car show, encourages anyone who is interested to bring their vehicles.
