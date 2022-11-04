Dawn Harrison Mug

Dawn Harrison

Aitkin County CARE is a nonprofit that provides a number of services to help older adults and disabled adults stay in their home for as long as they choose. 

As part of the Aitkin County CARE team, Dawn Harrison will be setting up a satellite office to chat with people about the programs that are available through Aitkin County CARE and connect to other resources that may be needed. Along with volunteer opportunities and employment opportunities Attendees can play cards, games and more.

