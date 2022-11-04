Aitkin County CARE is a nonprofit that provides a number of services to help older adults and disabled adults stay in their home for as long as they choose.
As part of the Aitkin County CARE team, Dawn Harrison will be setting up a satellite office to chat with people about the programs that are available through Aitkin County CARE and connect to other resources that may be needed. Along with volunteer opportunities and employment opportunities Attendees can play cards, games and more.
A little about Dawn … Dawn has been in the county for almost 20 years. As part of the community, she has served our aging population and people with disabilities. She stated, “I’m here to help our older adults and disabled adults, as well as caregivers find resources that will promote independence, dignity and increase socialization.”
Come join her for coffee and donuts. To reach Dawn, call 218-927-1383 ext. 5.
Donuts with Dawn
Hill City: Mondays at the City Hall, 9-11 a.m.
McGregor: Tuesdays at the McGregor Library, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Jacobson: Fridays at the Jacobson Community Center, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tai Ji Quan in Hill City
To help increase physical activity, Dawn will be offering Tai Ji Quan in Hill City.
Tai Ji Quan: moving for better balance is an evidence-based program designed to keep people mobile and independent.
What does this mean? Medical insurance companies support this program because in the long run, it reduces the number of doctor visits while improving health. The class focuses on improving balance, strengthening your muscles and reducing the risk of falling.
This class is free, registration is required. Please call Mike at 218-927-1383 ext. 1 to register. The class will be held Mondays and Fridays from 1-2 p.m. at Hill Lake Manor.
