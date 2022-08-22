For centuries, people have known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how lifestyle choices may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.
Join others to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. The Alzheimer’s Association will be presenting information on Monday, Aug. 22 at the Aitkin Library via Zoom. “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” will be shown at 1 p.m. The Aitkin Public Library is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin.
Attendees are welcome to view the virtual program at the library or on their own. Please register to attend by calling 218-927-1383 ext. 3
CARE Memory Lane Café
The CARE Memory Lane Café is a comfortable social gathering that allows people experiencing memory loss and their caregivers an opportunity to connect, socialize and build new support networks. Prevention activities will include memory joggers, movement and music. Participants will play some type of brain game, a crossword puzzle, bingo or a trivia game. Then people start reminiscing. People will love hearing each other’s stories.
Join this gathering the second Tuesday of the month at Maryhill Manor from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
