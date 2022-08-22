For centuries, people have known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how lifestyle choices may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.

Join others to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. The Alzheimer’s Association will be presenting  information on Monday, Aug. 22 at the Aitkin Library via Zoom. “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” will be shown at 1 p.m. The Aitkin Public Library is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin. 

