In the light of day you might find Beth Norris Brennan cleverly disguised as the senior director of marketing at SAP Concur in the Twin Cities.
But, after work you might find her at Mad Mikes Open Mic “slammin’ and jammin’,” on the plaza in front of U.S. Bank Stadium prior to Vikings events or at any number of venues around Minnesota with the band Sugar Buzz.
The band just finished another appearance at Moondance Jam. Brennan has been the lead singer for the band since 2009 and is well known around the karaoke world as well.
The 1988 Aitkin High School graduate sat down with me a couple weeks ago to talk about her life, “I loved growing up in Aitkin,” said Brennan. “I had wonderful parents, (Carol and the late Chuck Norris) and they let me get involved in activities. I loved playing volleyball and being involved in musicals and other projects.”
“I really didn’t start singing until the 11th grade,” she said. She went on to study journalism/communications at the University of Minnesota. Brennan still remembers being hired with Sugar Buzz, “I knew they had a number of auditioning singers and I jumped in and took a shot. Before I left, I was pretty much hired.” Mark Janning, founding member of Sugar Buzz recalled her audition as well, “Beth showed up in shades and driving a convertible. She started singing right off, knew the words and looked so comfortable on stage,” said Janning. “We asked her some questions, told her we were a family-oriented band. She shined brighter and brighter and we (the rest of the band) got together and made the decision.”
Janning was impressed with Brennan from the get-go, “What impressed me about Beth is she is so talented, interacts well with the audience and is a marketing genius as well,” he said. “She has such great stage prescence. She is without a doubt the best thing that has ever happened to Sugar Buzz.”
Brennan brings her talents and the rest of Sugar Buzz to the Aitkin All-Class Reunion this week and she is pumped for the opportunity. “I look forward to seeing so many people and adding some new fans to our following.”
I asked her about her favorite song to perform and she instantly replied “‘I’ll Never Let You Go’ (Angel Eyes) by Steelheart, hands down. It is a very hard number and the band learned it without telling me. One night they told me, ‘Hey, we are starting the second set with Steelheart,’ and I was shocked,” said Brennan. “They do so well and for them to do that for me really touched me. That’s the family aspect that we always talk about.”
She also loves “Barracuda” by Heart and does that extremely well and brings a lot of recognizable songs with each performance. The group members refer to themselves as a cover band, so you know they will do a lot of songs that the audience can sing along with.
I also asked what they still have in the future that they haven’t done yet? “I would love to do the Minnesota State Fair. That would be great,” said Brennan. “It was a giant step for us when the Vikings got us to perform on the plaza, we had a blast. We’ll be back this year as well.”
I remember meeting Beth when her dad and I were having a cold one in the backyard and listening to Jim Croce, so I’ve watched her grow over the years and have always been impressed with how she interacts with everyone.
I can’t wait to see Sugar Buzz and hope you come and see them too, Friday and Saturday nights from 8-11 p.m. at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds. There is a cost for the general public to attend but it’s free for reunion folks. Come on out and listen as the hometown girl who made good lets it all out with Sugar Buzz!
