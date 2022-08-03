In the light of day you might find Beth Norris Brennan cleverly disguised as the senior director of marketing at SAP Concur in the Twin Cities. 

But, after work you might find her at Mad Mikes Open Mic “slammin’ and jammin’,” on the plaza in front of U.S. Bank Stadium prior to Vikings events or at any number of venues around Minnesota with the band Sugar Buzz. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.