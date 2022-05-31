The Cedar Lake Conservancy, an organization of property owners concerned with the protection and enjoyment of the Cedar Lake watershed, will have it annual meeting on June 11 at the Aitkin American Legion, 20 1st Ave N.E., Aitkin.

There will be an 8:30 a.m. social gathering with the meeting starting at 9 a.m. The meeting is free.

Speakers will include a representative from Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, reviewing the latest lakeshore resource management concepts, pertinent legislative activities and aquatic invasive species efforts.

There will also be a food drive for the Aitkin Food shelf, with donations gratefully appreciated. Cedar Lake property owners and interested individuals are encouraged to attend.

