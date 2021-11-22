Celebrate the sights and sounds of the holiday season at Cuyuna Christmas, a myriad of events the first weekend of December throughout the Cuyuna Lakes Area, and support Smiles for Jake, a local suicide prevention movement that spreads positivity through the message that everyone should have hope.
The free events featuring a Nashville duo’s performance, fireworks, candlelight snowshoeing, games, crafts, food, shopping and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus, are open to all families and individuals in the area.
Most of the events will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Snow Many Smiles in Crosby’s Memorial Park. Tigirlily, an up-and-coming country band from Nashville, will present an outdoor performance at 4 p.m. From 2-6:30 p.m. there will be a variety of activities and entertainment for the entire family. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand to spread Christmas cheer and free yuletide snacks will be served.
The grand finale of fireworks will be at 6 p.m. over Serpent Lake. Also, part of the event is a youth art contest, cookie bake-off, free family photos, cash raffle, find a medallion contest and the Tree of Love ceremony.
Earlier on Saturday, Lunch with Santa will take place at the Deerwood Auditorium from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Children 12 years and younger and special needs youth are asked to register online at cuyunachrist mas.com by Friday, Nov. 19. Each child will receive lunch, visit Santa and receive a treat bag and gift appropriate to their age, enjoy entertainment, and go home with a bag full of all the ingredients for a holiday ham dinner.
The weekend’s other events will begin with Girls Night Out. Participants will have three days to shop at various businesses where they will receive stamps. Stamped entry forms delivered to the Ironton Legion by 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, will be eligible to win $500 and several door prizes. A designer handbag raffle is also planned that evening as well as burger specials and there will be a Bonanza at the Deerwood Auditorium from 1-6 p.m.
Events continue in the outdoors on Friday, Dec. 3, with a candlelight snowshoe and hiking event along the Cuyuna State Recreation Area state trails. Later Friday, a Jingle Bell Jam with live music and a holiday attire contest will take place at 7 p.m. at the Deerwood American Legion. The Legion will also hold a Reindeer Rump Mega Meat Raffle beginning at 6:30 p.m.
For a full schedule, details, list of sponsors, and current information about all the activities visit cuyunachristmas.com.
