To bring in the new year, the Shamrock Lakes Association will sponsor fireworks over Lake Minnewawa near McGregor at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2.
A good view of the fireworks over the lake can be found at Bann’s Bar and Restaurant.
The show is put on by volunteers and donations are appreciated. To become a sponsor or to donate, go to shamrocklakesfireworks.com.
