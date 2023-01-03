Charlie Parr

Charlie Parr will perform at The Ripple Center Saturday, Jan. 28.

 Provided by Charlie Parr and management

Aitkin County Friends of the Arts will present a special concert by the internationally famous Minnesota-based country blues musician, Charlie Parr. 

Over the course of his 30-year career, the Duluth and St. Paul-based guitarist and singer has released over 14 albums, played thousands of shows all over the U.S. and beyond, shared the stage with B.B. King, Doc Watson, Spider John Koerner, Trampled By Turtles and has remained thoroughly captivated by the guitar the entire time. Along the way, he’s performed at festivals and in empty bars (and everywhere in between), built a more-than-respectable fan base and has made friends and fans all over the globe by way of his tireless touring.

