Aitkin County Friends of the Arts will present a special concert by the internationally famous Minnesota-based country blues musician, Charlie Parr.
Over the course of his 30-year career, the Duluth and St. Paul-based guitarist and singer has released over 14 albums, played thousands of shows all over the U.S. and beyond, shared the stage with B.B. King, Doc Watson, Spider John Koerner, Trampled By Turtles and has remained thoroughly captivated by the guitar the entire time. Along the way, he’s performed at festivals and in empty bars (and everywhere in between), built a more-than-respectable fan base and has made friends and fans all over the globe by way of his tireless touring.
Influenced by his father’s record collection of old blues, folk and country legends, Parr began playing guitar at age eight. In his early 20s, Parr began to write his own music and lyrics and eventually released his debut album, “Criminals and Sinners” in 2002. Over the next decade, he would continue to use Duluth as his home base, touring regionally and internationally, recording his albums in unusual spaces (warehouses, garages, living rooms, storefronts) and often employing vintage or lo-fi techniques to capture his mix of traditional blues, folk and spirituals along with his own songs. In 2008, his track “1922 Blues” from his second album, “1922,” was used in a Vodafone commercial in Australia and New Zealand and became a surprise hit. He has since enjoyed a number of successful tours and releases in Australia, Europe, Ireland, Britain and the Middle East. With his throaty voice, National steel guitar and banjo, he has been compared to Dave Van Ronk, Dock Boggs, and even Tom Waits.
His newest album, “Last of Better Days Ahead,” is out now via Smithsonian Folkways. A new release on Smithsonian will be forthcoming in 2023.
