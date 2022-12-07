Holly and jolly indeed! The Ripple Center is ready to put you in the holiday spirit with its Christmas lineup.
The performing arts center, which had its official opening July 2022, has been putting all the pieces in place to bring the community a Christmas Concert Series.
“It’s our way to send Christmas wishes and brighten the holiday spirit in our community. We have a variety of talents that will take the stage from the famed comedian C. Willi Myles and local sensations to the funky tunes of New Salty Dog, a group based in Duluth,” owner Dwight Marwede said.
The series debuts Friday, Dec. 9 with C. Willi Myles and Home for the Holidays – a comedy show with a “hilarious” look at family and the holidays through the lens of a comedian.
C. Willi Myles has the gift of connecting people with each other through humor and storytelling that nearly everyone can relate to. After surviving his childhood growing up with nine sisters and one brother in Alabama, Willi moved to Minnesota to attend college and play football. With his stories about growing up in the south and acclimating to the cold of Minnesota, Willi tells extremely funny non-offensive stories and jokes and gives a unique spin to life’s everyday challenges by applying humor to them according to a press release from The Ripple Center.
“The Ripple Center’s mission is to bring artists to the stage that the entire community can enjoy while feeling a sense of togetherness and connection. Home for the Holidays will be one of six shows featured at The Ripple Center this December,” owner Christine Bright added.
Details for the complete Christmas Series can be found on TheRippleCenter.com. Tickets are also available for purchase at Block North Brew Pub and Green Owl Gallery.
Christmas Series Lineup
C. Willi Myles, Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.
French Hillbillies, Saturday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m.
Great River Strings, Sunday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m.
Amanda Standalone, Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
Jan and Mike Cherry, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2 p.m.* and 7 p.m.
*Special FREE performance for area seniors provided through a partnership with Aitkin County CARE.
