Catholic churches
Following is the Christmas Mass Schedule for St. James Church, Holy Family and Our Lady of Fatima churches.
Christmas Eve - Saturday, Dec. 24: 5 p.m. Mass at St. James Catholic Church (299 Red Oak Dr., Aitkin).
Christmas Day – Sunday, Dec. 25: 8 a.m. Mass at Holy Family (2 S. Maddy St., McGregor); 10 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Fatima (102 S Hwy. 65, McGrath); 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin.
New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 4 p.m. Mass at Our Lady of Fatima, Garrison.
Faith Lutheran - Isle
There will be a Christmas Eve candlelight service of Holy Communion at Faith Lutheran Church, Isle (220 East Lake St.), at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
Bethlehem Lutheran Aitkin
Christmas Lantern Services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church (36696 320th St., Aitkin) at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
St. John’s Lutheran Aitkin
Celebrate the birth of Jesus at St. John’s Lutheran Church (324 Third St. N.W.).
All are invited for a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day service will be at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.
The Christmas Day service will be broadcast on KKIN-94.3FM on Christmas Day at 8 a.m. Check St. John’s website at www.stjohnaitkin.org.
Northern Lights Parish
There will be a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 24 at McGregor United Methodist Church (99 S. First St.).
A Christmas Day service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at Fleming United Methodist Church (41729 Nature. Ave., Aitkin)
Aitkin United Methodist Church
A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Aitkin United Methodist Church.
There will be no Christmas Day service. Congregants are encouraged to attend at Pine Lake Chapel.
First Lutheran Aitkin
Following is the Christmas services shedule for First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Saturday, Dec. 24, Candlelight Worchip at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
A Christmas Dinner begins at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Takeouts and deliveries only. Call 218-927-2028 by Dec. 23.
Light of the Cross Lutheran - Garrison
The Christmas services shedule for Light of the Cross Lutheran Church (27170 Monroe St.) in Garrison:
Saturday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m. candlelight service with Holy Communion.
Sunday, Dec. 25, 9 a.m. service with Holy Communion.
Hilltop Chapel
At Hilltop Chapel, there will be a candlelight family service at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24.
Hilltop Chapel is at 49448 Osprey Avenue.
Our Savior’s Lutheran McGregor
There will be a Christmas Eve service at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in McGregor (25696 Hwy. 210) at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24.
Bethel Lutheran Palisade
Bethel Lutheran Church in Palisade will have a 9 p.m. Christmas Eve service Dec. 24 and a 9:30 a.m. Christmas Day service Dec. 25.
Bethel is located along Main St. (Hwy. 3) in Palisade.
St. John’s Lutheran of Cedarbrook
Following is the Christmas services shedule for St. John’s Lutheran of Cedarbrook (27452 St. John’s Church Rd., Aitkin).
Saturday, Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m. including Sunday School program.
Sunday, Dec. 25, 8:30 a.m. Christmas service with Holy Communion.
Bethesda Lutheran of Malmo
There will be a Christmas Eve candlelight service with at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Malmo (21590 Hwy. 47, Isle) at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24.
A Christmas Day Communion Service will be held at 9 a.m.
The Journey North Community Church
There will be a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. at The Journey North Community Church in Aitkin. No services Dec. 25 or New Year’s weekend.
Bethesda Lutheran of Rossburg
There will be a Christmas Eve service with Holy Communion at Bethesda Lutheran Church of Rossburg at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24.
