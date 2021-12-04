Aitkin’s Rialto Theatre will host a Christmas singalong event Friday, Dec. 17.
Everyone is invited to celebrate the holidays with Christmas carols. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., the singalong from 6-7:15 p.m. followed by a free showing of the movie Elf at 7:30 p.m.
Popcorn and concessions will be available for purchase and free will donations will be accepted to help defray costs. Everyone is encouraged to bring a food shelf donation as well.
