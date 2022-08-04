During the All Class Reunion this weekend, the musical comedy “Church Basement Ladies” will be on stage in the Aitkin High School (AHS) Auditorium.
Admission is free for all reunion participants, however, tickets will also be sold to the public before a performance. The cast and crew are alumni or students from AHS, including the members of the pit band: Cindy (Lueck) Weimer (keyboard), class of 1972, Bob Lake (drums), class of 1967 and ag teacher 1979-2009, and Bryan “BJ” Johnson (piano) choir teacher 1963-2007.
Cast members pictured above, from left: Nikky (Ganz) Laird, class of 1996; Jen (Johnson) Gabrio, class of 1990; Kathie (Northburg) Smith, class of 1990 and Alaina Hagestuen, class of 2022. The fifth member of the cast, who is not in the picture, is Jere Fremling, class of 1987. Together, they play the roles of five members in the mythical East Cornicopia Lutheran Church of the Prairie, located in rural Cornicopia, Minnesota during the 1960s.
Director, Bryan Johnson (top right photo) taught choir at Aitkin High School from 1967-2007. Part of his responsibilities were to direct a Broadway musical with the members of the choir. His interest in theater led him to cast and direct community theater as well. For 55 years, he has been producing entertainment for the school and community.
When this musical comedy has completed the Sunday matinee, Johnson will finally be retiring from large scale involvement with the arts in Aitkin.
General public tickets for “Church Basement Ladies” will only be sold at the door for $10. With the auditorium holding over 700 people there will be enough seats for everyone during the three performances.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
