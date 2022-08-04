Church Basement Ladies

Cast members, from left: Nikky Laird, Jen Gabrio, Kathie Smith and Alaina Hagestuen.

 submitted
Bryan Johnson

Director Bryan Johnson will retire after the Sunday performance of “Church Basement Ladies.”

During the All Class Reunion this weekend, the musical comedy “Church Basement Ladies” will be on stage in the Aitkin High School (AHS) Auditorium. 

Admission is free for all reunion participants, however, tickets will also be sold to the public before a performance. The cast and crew are alumni or students from AHS, including the members of the pit band: Cindy (Lueck) Weimer (keyboard), class of 1972, Bob Lake (drums), class of 1967 and ag teacher 1979-2009, and Bryan “BJ” Johnson (piano) choir teacher 1963-2007.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.