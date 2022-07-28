Pictured above are the four ladies from the mythical “Cornicopa Lutheran Church of the Prairie”. From left: Vivian Snustad (Kathie Smith) – a long-time widow and matriarch of the kitchen, Karin Engelson (Jen Gabrio) – a recognized cook, who is gracious and has style, Signe Engelson (Alaina Hagestuen) – Karin’s spunky daughter and freshman at the University of Minnesota, and Mavis Gilmerson (Nikky Laird) – a “jack-of-all-trades” who knows the genealogy and gossip of everyone in town. The fifth cast member is Pastor Gunderson (Jere Fremling) – a middle-aged widower who recently married a new young wife.
During the Aitkin All-Class Reunion on Thursday, Aug. 4-Sunday, Aug. 7, Friends of the Arts will present three performances of the musical comedy, “Church Basement Ladies.”
Planned as live theater entertainment for the participants in the Aitkin All-Class Reunion, the musical cast and production staff are all graduates or current students from Aitkin High School. Because the auditorium seats over 700 people, these performances will be open to the general public as well.
Tickets for this event are free to reunion registrants and $10 for individuals only attending the theater.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday evening and 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
