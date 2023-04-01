Clear Lake Grange 692 will celebrate Grange Month in April.
Clear Lake Grange was chartered in 1936. The group met at the old Glen Town Hall, then at the Rabbit Lake and Clear Lake school houses. It now meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Aitkin Public Library. Meeting time is 1 p.m.
Some of the group’s activities: helping make cards for Aitkin Health Services; potholders to raise funds for child abuse, domestic abuse and other causes; working at the county fair; holding a coat and costume drive and distribution collecting food for area food shelves and helping other organizations with projects, Clear Lake Grange cosponsors the Outstanding Senior Citizen event with the Aitkin County Fair.
“The meetings are more formal,” said President Bonnie Mickelson. “We work to get business done, like planning for our next service event and discussing issues that we feel are important. We prepare to work for the good of the community and remind ourselves that we strive to do well in all we do with our guiding principles of faith, hope, charity and fidelity.”
Annually, the State Grange has a convention and contests that are open to anyone in baking, crops, sewing knitting/crocheting, writing and photography to name a few.
Grange membership is open to age 5 and up. Family memberships include parents and children up to age 25.
For more information about Clear Lake Grange, contact Roxy Appel Wigton at 218-927-4558.
