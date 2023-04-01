Clear Lake Grange 692 will celebrate Grange Month in April.

Clear Lake Grange was chartered in 1936. The group met at the old Glen Town Hall, then at the Rabbit Lake and Clear Lake school houses. It now meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Aitkin Public Library. Meeting time is 1 p.m.

