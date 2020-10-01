Coats, winter apparel and costumes for kids (all sizes) will be collected through Oct. 12. Drop-off locations: Paulbeck’s County Market, 171 Red Oak Dr., Aitkin and Village Laundromat, 975 Second St. NW #200, Aitkin.
Distribution of donated items will take place Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. by appointment or by pick-up at the Aitkin United Methodist Church, 104 Second St. NW, Aitkin. Participants will have 15 minutes each. For an appointment, call Roxy at 218-927-4558 or Bonnie at 218-927-3485.
This program is sponsored by Clear Lake Grange #692, Village Laundromat and Paulbeck’s County Market.
