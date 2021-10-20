Teams must have at least two women and four to six players total to play (six is recommended). All teams are guaranteed four-plus matches, with three pool play matches and one playoff.
Matches will start at 9 a.m. and go until playoffs are finished in the afternoon. Concessions will be available, and there will be cash prizes for best team costume and playoff champions.
Roster deadline is Oct. 24, with a schedule set to be provided by Oct. 27.
To register, go to Aitkin Community Education on Facebook.
