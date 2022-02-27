Aitkin American Legion Post 86 Color Guard will have its spring walleye dinner on Friday, March 4.

The cost of the dinner includes walleye fillet, potato, cole slaw, vegetable and dessert. Serving will be from 5-6:30 p.m. with takeouts available.

The color guard presents the American flag at all Aitkin High School home sporting events, parades and veteran’s funerals.

