If there’s something that can make a small town special, it has to be the sense of community. And does anything else screams community better than a chance to get together and eat good food?
The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce will host its “Taste of Aitkin” event Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 5-7 at The 40 Club Convention Center, 960 Second St. NW, Aitkin.
The annual event brings together area restaurants and gives them the chance to compete against each other for a shot at being champion. Aitkin’s Block North Brew Pub has held the title for two years, last year serving up sliders and mac and cheese to win over the crowd.
The event is a fundraiser for the chamber, with the money raised going into the community for operations and tourism marketing.
Executive director Taylor Erickson said one of the goals of the event is to allow people to try out area restaurants and food establishments.
“The idea is for folks to sample some of the best menu items and be inspired to go try it for themselves on location,” Erickson said.
There is a cost, with an RSVP required and attendance capped at 150. The event is open to all and tickets can be purchased at aitkin.com. Right now, Erickson said about half the tickets for the event have been sold.
“We generally see the most ticket sales in the week before the event,” Erickson added.
In addition to Block North returning to defend its title, other participants include:
• Smokey Jake’s BBQ
• The Beanery
• Gramma’s Pantry
• The Joint
More restaurants and food service establishments have been invited. Erickson said she is hopeful the chamber will add a few more vendors in the next week. She also added that the chamber is expecting this to be about as normal an event as possible.
“Standard safety protocols are still in place: additional sanitizing stations and masks will be available for those who want them,” she said. “The reason this event is so successful is the communal aspect of it. It’s a celebration of all the good food and good company you can find in Aitkin, and I’m grateful that we’re able to gather everyone together again in that spirit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.