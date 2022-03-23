Who would ever guess that an all-class school reunion would have anything to do with a contest?
When Crosby-Ironton High School held an all-class reunion in 1983, it became a challenge to the late Georgiana Wold, who reportedly said, “If Crosby could do it, Aitkin could do it.”
The first-ever Aitkin High School all-class reunion was held in 1984. Since then, they have been held in 1992, 2001, 2011 and now in August 2022.
“The first one was big,” said committee member Gary Tibbitts (class of 1970). “There were name bands, street dances, and breakfasts at the school every morning for more than a week.”
A few thousand notices went out, as Bev Wagner Gray (class of 1965) maintained a database of graduates and has kept track of deceased members. The Aitkin High School started in 1901. A booklet affectionately referred to as “the bible” has photos of all AHS graduating classes from 1902 through 2011. A new one that covers classes up to 2022 will be available this year. The booklets are well used during the reunions.
According to Wendy Johnson (class of 1967), there has been a core committee of about 20 people ranging from the class of 1959 through 2003. Johnson has worked on all the reunion committees and Tibbitts got involved in 2001. He is the chair for this year’s reunion.
A change for this year is condensing the time period to four days, Aug. 4-7. It was a 10-day affair in 2011. The committee has not only found it is difficult to get younger grads involved because of work commitments and families, but a shortened celebration will make it a little easier for them to attend.
Another change is providing the ability to pay the $60 reunion fee electronically. The committee has arranged for this option through Venmo.
This year will feature daily breakfasts at Aitkin High School Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Other events include performances of the musical play “Church Basement Ladies,” faculty luncheon, church service, food vendors and entertainment nightly at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds and much more. If individual classes want to hold an event during the reunion, they should let the committee know so it can be included in the schedule of events on the website, aitkinallclassreunion.com. For example, Tibbitts’ class of 1970 missed its 50th class reunion in 2020 due to the pandemic and are planning an event to be held at The Joint during the all-class.
The music and the play performances will be open to the public for a fee.
Due to increasing privacy issues, Johnson said it is harder to keep track of the more recent graduating classes. “No one is designated to keep track of classmates and that is crucial,” said Johnson. “We are depending on Facebook and our website to get information out to those for whom we have no addresses.”
FUN FACTS
• Class members have signed up from the classes of 1943, 1944 and 1945.
• The late Esther Hoge (class of 1929) was the grand marshal of the Riverboat Days Parade in 2011.
• All four of Claudine Nordean’s (class of 1949) daughters are signed up with her for this year’s event. Nordean was co-chair with Wold for the first reunion.
OTHER EVENTS
The reunion is being held at the same time as Aitkin’s Riverboat Days and Johnson said high school classes are encouraged to have an entry in the annual parade. The Riverboat Days information is also included on the reunion website and Facebook page.
The Jaques Art Center is holding a special exhibit called “Friends and Family” and is inviting alumni to display any of their artwork during this time.
The Aitkin County Historical Society’s Depot Museum will be open extended hours and feature special exhibits during the reunion.
To find more information or to register, visit the Facebook page or go to aitkinall classreunion.com where there is also an email address.
