After careful consideration, the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has decided to cancel the 2022 Commerce and Outdoor Show usually scheduled for March.

The event has been put on pause until 2023 due to public health concerns and the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

