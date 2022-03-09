Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Director of Care Management, Kari Lee Pietz, will speak about Cuyuna Area Connections on KKIN Radio’s Community Connection program Thursday, March 10, from 8-8:30 a.m. Tune in at 94.3 on the FM dial to hear about what services you can access in the community.
Pietz is the chair of Cuyuna Area Connections, a committee for aging community members and caregivers that seeks to remove boundaries, build networks, and provide education to sustain independence. The group provides education through various avenues to reach providers, community organizations and community members. Community Area Connections is a member of the Silos to Circles network.
At CRMC, Pietz oversees palliative care, spiritual services, inpatient and swing bed care management, social services and CRMC’s connection with community patient resources.
She previously worked as a CRMC emergency department and outpatient social worker, social service supervisor at Wadena County Human Services, social service program administrator for the State of Alaska Office of Children’s Services and as an Aitkin County Health and Human Services social worker.
A Minnesota licensed social worker, Pietz earned her Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Bemidji State University. She is a graduate of Aitkin High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.