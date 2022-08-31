Aitkin Community Ed

Aitkin Community Education Passport to the Parks included a trip to Itasca State Park. 

 Community Education Facebook photo

When Aitkin Community Education Director Lara Parkin had a spark of an idea to bring kids to the local state parks, it ended up being a seven-week adventure. 

Passport to the Parks featured seven different Minnesota favorites including Savanna Portage, Mille Lacs Kathio, Father Hennepin, Cuyuna Recreation Area, Jay Cooke, Charles A. Lindbergh and Itasca. 

