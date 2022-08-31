When Aitkin Community Education Director Lara Parkin had a spark of an idea to bring kids to the local state parks, it ended up being a seven-week adventure.
Passport to the Parks featured seven different Minnesota favorites including Savanna Portage, Mille Lacs Kathio, Father Hennepin, Cuyuna Recreation Area, Jay Cooke, Charles A. Lindbergh and Itasca.
“Over the seven weeks, the kids hiked, kayaked, canoed, fished, learned about nature, swam in the mine pits, waded in the lakes looking for animals, walked across the Mississippi and cliimbed a fire tower,” said Parkin. “But I think the most fun thing they did was spend the time outside laughing and playing with their friends.”
Aitkin Community Education features programming and events for all ages. Check it out online at https://isd1.ce.eleyo.com/ or follow Aitkin Community Education on Facebook for the latest updates.
