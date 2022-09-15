Mona and Dave publicity photo

Sherry Pearce, North Branch, plays Mona and Darrell Johnston, Minneapolis, plays her son David in the play “Fortune Cookies” by Bonnie Dudovitz, Minneapolis. 

Riverwood Healthcare and Aitkin County CARE will present “Fortune Cookies,” a virtual event that helps family members, caregivers, local businesses and the community be in a conversation around the subject of dementia, as well as the most well-known form of memory loss which is Alzheimer’s Disease. All community members are welcome to attend this Remember Project event starting at 10 a.m. delivered via Zoom.

The Remember Project was originally intended to tour with live theatrical performances. Instead, a virtual format was created and to date over 3,000 people have participated in the online plays followed by facilitated conversations. “Fortune Cookies” is the first play in a three-play series.

