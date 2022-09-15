Riverwood Healthcare and Aitkin County CARE will present “Fortune Cookies,” a virtual event that helps family members, caregivers, local businesses and the community be in a conversation around the subject of dementia, as well as the most well-known form of memory loss which is Alzheimer’s Disease. All community members are welcome to attend this Remember Project event starting at 10 a.m. delivered via Zoom.
The Remember Project was originally intended to tour with live theatrical performances. Instead, a virtual format was created and to date over 3,000 people have participated in the online plays followed by facilitated conversations. “Fortune Cookies” is the first play in a three-play series.
“Our ultimate goal,” said Danette McCarthy, founder and director, “is to assist community members and leaders consider new ways to think about memory loss and to become aware of local resources that support families who are dealing with a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.”
Written by Bonnie Dudovitz, “Fortune Cookies” is her first play. In it, the character of Mona is a high-energy entrepreneur who always has a project on the front burner. She is the life of the party and her enthusiasm is both funny and charming. Though at age 80, Mona’s memory is sharp, yet she fears the idea of memory loss and has seen too much of it among friends and neighbors. With Mona as the guide in this brisk 16-minute play, viewers learn that Mona has a plan to counter the effects of future memory loss and she is willing to go to great lengths to do so. As the audience gets to know Mona and her son, David, they find themselves with an opportunity to consider one of the biggest hurdles to creating a truly dementia-friendly Minnesota, the need to understand how knowledge and compassion are essential to keeping families out of crisis.
“My mother has dementia and has been in a memory care facility for almost four years,” said Dudovitz, who is based in the Twin Cities. “She was always afraid of ending up with dementia, as are so many people, especially when they see it around them. I wrote this play to highlight those kinds of fears and for the audience to think about how those fears affect others. It’s not just the fear of actually losing your memory or your faculties – it’s also the process of how that happens. How will you be treated by friends and loved ones? How can we change that? I hope the audience will think about how they cope with their own fears about memory loss and the way that affects how they relate to people with dementia.”
Mona and David are played by professional actors Sherry Pearce, North Branch and Darrell Johnston, Minneapolis, under the direction of Danette McCarthy and Jim Pounds, Twin Cities. The theatrical video was filmed by Hannah Robb of Medford, with lighting and sound design by Rachael Cady, originally from Red Wing.
“Fortune Cookies” is part of the Remember Project (learn more at www.rememberproject.org). To date, over 300 virtual Remember Project events and conversations have taken place to raise awareness and address the stigma, isolation and fear associated with dementia. There are three other plays produced by The Remember Project: “Steering into the Skid.” “Riding the Waves” and “In the Garden.”
Hosted by Riverwood Healthcare and Aitkin County CARE, a number of viewing sites will be available throughout the county. To learn more or to register for the event, call Lynne Jacobs at 218-927-1383 ext. 3. The program is free though registration is required.
