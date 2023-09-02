Each year the Health Risk Assessment Unit’s Contaminants of Emerging Concern meet to discuss and ask for input on CEC activities.

This year the meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. CDT. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting agenda and registration link are available on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website: www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/risk/guidance/dwec/index.html.

  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.