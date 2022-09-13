People who are newly diagnosed with cancer, undergoing treatment or post treatment and their significant others are invited to hear Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Psychologist Kristin Furan present “Introduction to 10 Coping Tools” at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Support Group on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 12-1 p.m.

Those attending will learn and briefly practice coping tools including abdominal breathing, imagery, relaxation skills, mindfulness attitudes, replacing unhelpful thoughts, gratitude journaling and building support.

