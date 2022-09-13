People who are newly diagnosed with cancer, undergoing treatment or post treatment and their significant others are invited to hear Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Psychologist Kristin Furan present “Introduction to 10 Coping Tools” at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Support Group on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 12-1 p.m.
Those attending will learn and briefly practice coping tools including abdominal breathing, imagery, relaxation skills, mindfulness attitudes, replacing unhelpful thoughts, gratitude journaling and building support.
Furan, who has practiced at CRMC since 2019, treats individuals, couples and families struggling with needs such as grief and loss, stress and anxiety, panic attacks and fears, life and family transitions, parenting and relational conflict, depression and other mood disorders, trauma, social difficulties, chronic illness, self-defeating or harmful behaviors, substance abuse and issues with self-esteem. She previously worked and/or trained in settings including group private practice, crisis intervention, hospitals, the VAMC, day treatment, forensics, and a substance abuse treatment center. Furan completed her doctoral degree in clinical psychology in 2004.
Also at the group, Cancer Care Navigator Dustine Parks will lead a discussion. The group is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, to listen and learn. Cancer Support Group meetings are held the third Thursday of each month with a new topic each month. A soup and sandwich lunch is served. There is no cost but those planning to attend should make a reservation by sending a message to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org or calling 218-546-4319.
Participants can also attend virtually. Send a message requesting a meeting link to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org. Call 218-546-4319 or 218-546-4302 for more information.
