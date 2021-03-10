Do you get rave reviews on your homemade breads, cakes and cookies? Are family and friends asking to buy your home canned salsa and pickles? Have you considered starting a food business out of your home but are at a loss where to start?
Join University of Minnesota Extension Food Safety educators at a Cottage Food Producer Food Safety Training webinar or take the online course. The training focus is on food safety practices for all processes covered under the Minnesota Cottage Food Law (CFL) including drying, baking, confections, jams and jellies, acid and acidified fruit and vegetables, and fermentation. Participants learn how to produce, package, label, store and transport a safe food product.
Registration and $50/person fee is required. To register for the upcoming webinar on Saturday, March 27, or for the online course, go to https://extension.umn.edu/courses-and-events/cottage-food-producer-food-safety-training. For more information contact Kathy at 507-337-2820 or brand030@umn.edu.
