Aitkin County has two openings on the Aitkin County Board of Adjustment:
• District 4 (one opening)
• District 5 (one opening)
Reviews variance applications and interpretations from Aitkin County Zoning Ordinances. Individuals will participate in public hearings for reviewing variance applications from Aitkin County Zoning Ordinances. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m.
Aitkin County has one opening on the Aitkin County Planning Commission
• District 5
Reviews applications for conditional use permits, interim use permits, planned unit developments, rezoning and subdivisions to ensure compliance with Aitkin County Ordinances and the Comprehensive Land Use Plan. Individual will participate in public hearings for review of the applications. Meetings are held on the third Monday of each month at 4 p.m.
How to apply
Applications for both committees will be accepted until noon on Monday, Dec. 12, or until filled. The position will start the first meeting of January 2023. Terms are three years.
Applications can be found on the Aitkin County website, picked up at the Environmental Services/Planning and Zoning Office, or mailed to you if requested.
The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners will make the committee selections from submitted applications during an Aitkin County Board meeting. All applicants will receive notification by mail whether or not they have been selected. For more information contact Andrew Carlstrom, Environmental Services Director at 218-927-7342.
